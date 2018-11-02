Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a Hero Among Us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

That aptly applies to U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Martin Leiser who served from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.

Leiser was born in Vienna, Austria, and was lucky enough to escape and make it to the United States. When he arrived he learned English and enlisted in the Army. When he was asked what part of the Army he would like to be a part of, he said the hospital.

While there he became an assistant in the operating room but soon after he was sent to Korea in the 38th Parallel as a surgical nurse and medic assisting doctors with wounded soldiers. While there he helped save the lives of hundreds of men, something Leiser is very proud of.

“There were different operations and when I was doing it I felt I was really doing something that was really of great value. I was able to serve my country and give back, I really appreciate what this country had done for us,” said Leiser.

Leiser was honored at a Florida Panthers game with a standing ovation. Proudly wearing his Korea veteran cap and Panthers jersey he saluted the thousands of fans who filled the stands paying tribute to the Korean War veteran.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you Sgt. Martin Leiser for your service.