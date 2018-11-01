Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bringing more than fifteen years of experience from Washington D.C. under the same name, Sette Osteria opened in the Wynwood Arts District in late May. It is an authentic Italian restaurant and bar with an open kitchen, soft tones, and high ceilings leading way to a sophisticated casual feel.

“We wanted it to be updated because Wynwood is about millennial and nature, that’s why we put in so many plants. It makes you feel good,” explained General Manager Andrea Vimercati.

Executive Chef Nicolas Flores brings family traditions and years of experience cooking to his wide ranging menu, which Andrea says, spans the regions of Italy.

“We get recipes from all over Italy. For example, the plates we have in front of us are from southern of Italy, the north of Italy, the middle of Italy from Bologna. So we are from everywhere in Italy,” he said.

Chef Nick makes fresh fettuccine from the dough stage to flattening, and then through the shredder, he hand cuts it and places the pasta into the boiling water. On the grill pan, he prepares their popular Fettuccine alla Bolognese with a beef and veal combination.

“The meat, if you can taste it in your mouth, you can see it’s a very slowly cooked meat,” said Andrea.

“Yes it has that feeling of slowly cooked meat. It’s so tender,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo after tasting.

The Pollo alla Parmigiana or Chicken Parm is pounded thin and feels decadent with the fresh mozzarella. It is served with fingerling potatoes and fresh broccoli rabe.

“I love that broccoli rabe. There is a hint of garlic and just right amount of crunch. It’s not overcooked,” said Petrillo.

The sign near the pizza oven says la Grande Belleza, which is an Italian movie with special meaning.

“We love the name. It means great beauty,” said Andrea.

The pizza with Prosciutto di Parma Pizza is just that.

“This could be my favorite pizza. It has salt of the ham, the smooth of the cheese and the thin dough and the arugula gives it something else. I really, really like this pizza,” said Petrillo.

Then there is the creamy, fresh Burrata cheese, which is all that and then some.

“Basically Burrata is hard on the outside and inside is the Stracciatella. That means it’s stretched.”

Sette Osteria is adding authenticity and excellence to the growing food scene in Wynwood.

It’s open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and Saturdays and Sunday brunch and dinner.

