MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is over, and the smell of freshly cooked Turkey will soon be in the air, which means Christmas is just around the corner.

That can only mean one thing! Santa’s Enchanted Forest, one of the world’s largest Christmas-themed amusement parks and carnival, officially opens today November 1 and runs through January 6, 2019.

It is located at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street, along the Palmetto Expressway in Miami.

It features South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree, kiddie rides, family rides, thrill rides, plus shows, games and attractions.

Can’t forget about all of those flickering lights adorning the enchanted forest of lights and animated displays, which is always a favorite for all ages.

Santa’s Sky High Ferris Wheel is back, with over one million LED lights and spectacular views. This Ferris wheel takes riders over 150 feet in the air where riders can see up to 15 miles away.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is open every day from 5:30 p.m. – Midnight including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The

admission ticket includes, all rides, roller coasters, live stage acts and parking. Fast track passes and season tickets also available.

Click here for ticket pricing.