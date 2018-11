Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Police responded after reports of a car crashing into a canal late Thursday night.

Rescue attempts were underway shortly after 11 p.m. in Doral.

Divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue went into the water.

Police believe that people are inside the submerged vehicle.

The divers have been spotted coming up and shouting something at officers on land before going back under the water.

This took place at 9682 Fontainbleau Boulevard.