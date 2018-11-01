Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Each year for the holidays, CBS4’s very own community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, pairs families-in-need with those willing to give. It’s called Adopt A Family for the holidays and each year, as part of the Adopt a Family for the Holidays program, there is a gift card drive called Operation Elf.

Last year, Neighbors 4 Neighbors distributed a record $20,000 in gift cards to families in need across South Florida and the Florida Keys.

The gift cards go to families who are not in the Adopt A Family program. Often these families have it even tougher than others but Neighbors 4 Neighbors is here to help.

With your donations, Neighbors 4 Neighbors is able to purchase gift cards, not only for toys and gifts, but for food as well which allows these families to get exactly what they need for the holidays.

Click here to make your donation

Choose Adopt A Family in the designation to make sure your donation goes to the correct campaign.

You can also support this program by sending gift cards or via check.

Send those to: