MIAMI (CBSMiami) – National security adviser to President Donald Trump, Ambassador John Bolton will be in Miami Thursday afternoon to deliver remarks on Latin America.

Bolton will be at an invitation-only event at Miami Dade College’s National Historic Landmark Freedom Tower at 1 p.m., giving a speech on the Trump administration’s policies in the region.

His remarks are expected to focus on Trump’s policy towards Venezuela and Cuba.

Tomorrow I will give remarks on President Trump’s policy in Latin America at the historic Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida – I can think of no more fitting setting. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) October 31, 2018

In September, Trump spoke forcefully about the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, calling it a “human tragedy” at the United Nations General Assembly.

Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis – which began in late 2014, when a drop in oil prices deprived the government of its primary income source – has worsened to previously unimaginable levels. People are now dying from shortages of food and medicine.

Noting that 2 million Venezuelan refugees have escaped “the anguish inflicted by the socialist Nicolas Maduro regime,” Trump asked world leaders to join forces and “seek the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.”

Venezuela was once Latin America’s richest nation. Now inflation may reach 1 million percent and a recent poll found that 30 percent of Venezuelans eat only once a day.

On Cuba, Trump has tightened rules on Americans traveling to the island and has restricted U.S. companies from conducting business there.

Event organizers said, “Ambassador Bolton’s visit continues MDC’s longstanding tradition as ‘Democracy’s College’ where top U.S. and world leaders make the institution a regular stop.”

The Freedom Tower will add historic symbolism to the event since Cuban refugees were processed there in the 1960s after leaving the Communist-held island.

Bolton’s speech comes a day after Trump campaigned for Republican gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and US Senate candidate, Florida Governor Rick Scott.

He is the 27th National Security Advisor of the United States and served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.

