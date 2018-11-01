Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A night of Halloween fun turned deadly in Davie.

Carlos Alvarado Amaya, 45, and his two daughters, ages five and two, were on their way to go trick or treating when they were hit by a car.

Amaya and the children were in the crosswalk in the 6600 block of Griffin Road when, police say, they walked into the path of an oncoming Cadillac.

The driver saw Amaya and the children and tried to stop but couldn’t in time, according to police. Amaya and the five-year-old died on the scene. The two-year-old sustained only a minor cut on the side of her head. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a precaution.

The driver stayed on the scene and gave a statement to investigators.