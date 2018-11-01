Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – An amazing new park project that will stretch for miles broke ground on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

The Underline will be a liner park, urban trail and living-art destination that will run below the Metrorail.

Local leaders and Underline officials attended a ceremony for the park’s phase one.

From Miami-Dade’s website:

Phase I – The Brickell Backyard – consists of a half-mile long segment below Metrorail that extends from the Brickell Metrorail station to the Miami River. It will have many amenities, including a workout area with gym equipment and a flexible basketball/soccer court. The gym area will also provide space for group classes and activities.

In addition, there will be a community stage, gaming tables, an outdoor dining room and dog parks. The Underline also features native vegetation, and the first phase of its development will include four butterfly gardens.

The park will start at the Miami River and end at Dadeland South.

“This beautiful park will radically transform the underutilized land between Miami’s Metrorail,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “Turning former dead areas of real estate under the public transit into a vibrant, 10-mile long linear park.”

The idea is to take the space under the elevated Metrorail tracks and turn the space into a recreational area with bike paths and more.

Donations came primarily from private donors.

The goal is to have the park open in the next few years.