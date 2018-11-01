Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coming off a raucous rally Thursday night near Ft. Myers with President Donald Trump and Governor Rick Scott, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis is in Miami.

Thursday morning he was joined by Senator Marco Rubio at a “community outreach event” at the Alpha & Omega Church Iglesia Cristiana De Miami.

“I am happy to say of the candidates running I am the only candidate that has served our country in uniform, in Iraq, and in the Armed Forces. I am proud to say I am the only candidate that’s committed not to raise taxes in Florida so we can keep our economy going. And I happen to be the only candidate that can ‘I ain’t under investigation for corruption by the FBI’,” DeSantis told the crowd.

Desantis opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has repeatedly said the FBI has told him he is not a focus of the probe. There has been no suggestion of outright ‘thievery’, as suggested by Trump, even by Gillum’s political opponents. The probe centers on whether developers successfully influenced city projects.

DeSantis said if elected he would continue to work with the Trump administration.

“I am proud to be the only candidate in the race with a record that is unimpeachable with respect to standing with our allies, the state of Israel. When President Trump was elected I knew that was our opportunity to finally have a president that would make good on the long promise of two decades that we would recognize Jerusalem as the eternal, and indivisible, capital of the Jewish people and move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and by golly I worked hard and President Trump made the decision,” he said. “My opponent doesn’t even think the embassy should be there, doesn’t think that Israel is the eternal and indivisible capital of the Jewish people, I don’t know where he wants us to put the embassy. Give me a break, this a no-brainer.”

DeSantis also pitched his pro-life view which seemed to go over well with the church supports.

“I believe in the sanctity of life. I will create a culture of life in the state of Florida. My opponent supports things like taxpayer funding for late-term abortions in which the child can feel pain, excruciating pain,” he said as several in the crowd moaned. “He doesn’t even support life-saving treatments for babies that survive abortions attempts. That is extreme, that is wrong.”

DeSantis said he supported the state’s private school voucher program because it helped empower low-income parents to get their children into better schools.

Thursday afternoon, DeSantis and Rubio are scheduled to head to Versailles Restuarant for a meet and greet with supporters.