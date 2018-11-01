  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man who tested positive for HIV is accused of sex with children.

William Bell, 55, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with several counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, child pornography and using/allowing a child to engage in a sex act.

During an investigation, Davie police detectives say they found on Bell’s cell phone pictures of him having sex with an eight-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.

Police believe there may be other victims out there.

