Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 19-year-old Homestead man who was arrested last week after allegedly threatening to kill Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo was scheduled to appear with him at a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference was to be held at the Homestead Police Department.

Police said Pierre Alejandro Verges Castro tweeted “I will kill Carlos Curbelo” on his personal Twitter page prompting his arrest.

He was arrested by the FBI in conjunction with Capitol Police and Homestead Police and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

This was Curbelo’s tweet after the threat was made, “Political intoxication is making some Americans more prone to both verbal and physical violence,” he tweeted. “It’s a serious crisis and we all have to do our part to put an end to it. Not sure what’s more disturbing; the fact that someone tweeted this or that 4 accounts liked it.”