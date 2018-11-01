Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami/AP) — Don’t look now, but college basketball season is right around the corner.

In South Florida, the Miami Hurricanes are looking to bounce back after an early exit in the NCAA Tournament last season.

University of Miami athletic director Blake James says it’s good to have a basketball corruption trial in the past, with no indication of wrongdoing by coach Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes’ program.

A federal jury in New York last week found three men guilty of fraud charges for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier recruits to influence their choices of schools, apparel companies and agents.

The Hurricanes have no true freshmen on their roster, in part because potential recruits were aware of the FBI investigation, which raised questions a year ago about Larranaga’s relationship with apparel company Adidas.

All signs suggest the Miami program may be in the clear in the case. James says he’s confident Larranaga and his staff are “doing things the right way.”

