KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/Florida Keys News Bureau) — Garbed as goofy Halloween characters, a group of scuba divers submerged 30 feet beneath the surface Wednesday to compete in an underwater costume contest in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key Largo.

underwater costume contest 4 Underwater Halloween Costume Contest Staged In Florida Keys

(Source: Florida Keys News Bureau)

Entrants included a mermaid man, a penguin and movie favorites such as Batman, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and Star Wars storm troopers.

A hotdog and cheeseburger buddy pair dived with their ketchup and mustard condiments.

The contest’s host, Rainbow Reef Dive Center, is offering social media users a chance to vote for their favorite costumed diver on their Instagram page.

underwater costume contest 2 Underwater Halloween Costume Contest Staged In Florida Keys

(Source: Florida Keys News Bureau)

Top three vote getters will be announced Thursday and will be rewarded with prizes of dive equipment and dive trips.

The Halloween contest was staged near a shallow reef about five miles off Key Largo.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)

