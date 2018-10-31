Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people have been charged in a series of paintball attacks Thursday night.

Miami Gardens police say it began when a Miami-Dade police patrol car was shot with a paintball gun. This led to a chase through Miami Gardens which ended in Opa-locka.

During the pursuit, a Miami Gardens man was pelted with paintballs in his front yard. The front of a Family Dollar store, at 14400 NW 27th Avenue, was also peppered with paintballs.

Miami-Dade police say the three people inside the car were arrested. They have been identified as 19-year-old Tyrese Ferguson, 20-year-old Antwon Adams, and a juvenile male. They have been charged with battery.