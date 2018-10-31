Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ESTERO (CBSMiami) – President Trump attracted a crowd of thousands in Southwest Florida.

Just days before the election, it’s clear why he’s having a Make America Great Again rally.

“Who voted?” he joked with the crowd.

Most people in the audience stood on their feet and cheered.

He jokingly responded to his supporters.

“Then, what the hell am I doing here? Goodbye everybody,” the president said.

All jokes aside, the commander-in-chief’s sole purpose is to get people to vote.

“We will make America great again,” the president said.

President Trump also told the crowd they shouldn’t support Democrats. But that’s not all.

“Fake news, in fact and I hate to say this, is the enemy of the people,” Trump said.

The Hertz Arena is in an area of Florida where most voters are registered Republican.

The president wants them to vote down party line. If there’s a red wave, that could make the president’s chances in 2020 easier.

“Republicans want strong borders, no crime, no chaos,” President Trump said.

The president is in a state he won narrowly back in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

But Governor Rick Scott is depending on the president and his base to push him over the edge in a race that’s a dead heat against Democrat Senator Bill Nelson.

“Senator Bill Nelson cares about one job; his. In Florida, in the last 8 years, we’ve added 1,600,00 private sector jobs, not government jobs,” Scott said.

Scott has broken with Trump on several issues before but he’s now standing by him days before the election.

The other intense race that’s a dead heat involves Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis, who is running against Tallahassee Mayor and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

“As governor, I will protect our good economy. That means we cannot raise taxes. We need to continue to recruit businesses here. I believe Florida can boom like never before,” DeSantis said.

President Trump will return to Florida Saturday. But Wednesday, he told the crowd, at least those who have not, to vote.

“In six days, the people of Florida are going to send Rick Scott to the United States Senate and Ron DeSantis will be your next governor,” Trump said.