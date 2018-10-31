Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A raccoon snared in a neighborhood trap is expected to make a full recovery thanks to the medical staff at the South Florida Wildlife Center.

Animal rescue workers were able to sedate the raccoon and carefully remove the painful trap that had clamped down on his paw.

“The way it looked when he first came in, it was completely flat, there were no open wounds but the paw was completely flat,” said Maggie Small.

At the wildlife center, Dr. Amanda Grant used a laser to treat the injured animal.

“What this is doing is it’s helping to bring healthy cells to the area and enhance the healing process. It also helps with edema, the swelling of the good and decreases the pain,” she said.

X-rays show the animal suffered tissue damage but no broken bones.

“The wrist is not dislocated, there aren’t any broken bones. You can see all the little digits of the little raccoon’s hand are all in line, and they all look really good,” said Dr. Grant.

This animal was lucky but Dr. Grant said many are not.

“He’s probably going to be just fine but there’s lot of animals out there who are not going to be fine, they don’t get found in time and their fingers have been rotted off, they’ve just been in days and days of pain and their whole body is now sick,” she said.

Those who care for these animals get it. Raccoons aren’t welcomed in yards and around homes, but there are humane ways to keep them away – mainly get rid of any food outside your home.

“Make sure your trash can lid is secured, don’t leave any food remnants in your barbecue area. If you have fruit trees, make sure you pick up those avocados and mangos so there’s no fruit laying around in your yard,” said Dr. Grant.

The wildlife center’s vets say it will likely be another two to three weeks before the raccoon can be released back into the wild.