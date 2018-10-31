Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Open enrollment begins Thursday for those who purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace.

Last year Florida led the nation in sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act with approximately 1.7 people selecting a plan on healthcare.gov.

As they did last year, the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress are still trying to dismantle the ACA.

Some nine million to 10 million people currently have private plans through the ACA’s government-sponsored markets. More than 8 in 10 receive subsidized premiums and are cushioned from rate increases. Federal help paying premiums is still available despite GOP efforts to repeal the health law.

Open enrollment lasts 45 days (Nov. 1st until December 15th). You can signup at Healthcare.gov.

If you need help with the process Click Here or call 1-800-318-2596.

People who had marketplace insurance in 2018 are automatically re-enrolled if they don’t actively re-enroll by December 15 into their same or similar plan. If that old plan is no longer available, they will be enrolled in another plan with a different insurance company. These people will need to pay their premium for January in order for this coverage to begin.

The marketplace sent notices to those people that were automatically re-enrolled. While automatic re-enrollments keep you covered, there are new affordable plans for 2019 that may better fit a person’s needs.

Similar to Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period, people who miss the deadline to enroll in a plan of their choice will not be able to make any plan changes until the next coverage year unless they qualify for certain Special Enrollment Periods.

People whose issuer isn’t offering their plan in 2019 are eligible for a Special Enrollment Period due to losing coverage and have the opportunity to choose a different plan.