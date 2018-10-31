Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The City of Miami Gardens is giving everyone a chance to vote and is providing free, round-trip transportation to anyone who needs a ride to in-person early voting at the North-Dade Regional Library.

The library is located at 2455 NW 183rd Street and the city is giving free rides to the library on the dates, times and locations listed below.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex

3000 NW 199th Street

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Miami Carol City Park

3201 NW 185th Street

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Lester Brown Park

19405 NW 32nd Avenue

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m

Scott Park

17710 NW 15th Court

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Gardens Promenade

17966 NW 27th Avenue

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Gardens Promenade

17966 NW 27th Avenue

Early voting ends Sunday November 4.

Election Day is Tuesday November 6.

