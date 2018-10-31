Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The City of Miami Gardens is giving everyone a chance to vote and is providing free, round-trip transportation to anyone who needs a ride to in-person early voting at the North-Dade Regional Library.
The library is located at 2455 NW 183rd Street and the city is giving free rides to the library on the dates, times and locations listed below.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex
3000 NW 199th Street
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Miami Carol City Park
3201 NW 185th Street
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Dr. Lester Brown Park
19405 NW 32nd Avenue
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m
Scott Park
17710 NW 15th Court
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Gardens Promenade
17966 NW 27th Avenue
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Gardens Promenade
17966 NW 27th Avenue
Early voting ends Sunday November 4.
Election Day is Tuesday November 6.
