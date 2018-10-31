Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been nine months since the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

Students at Ruth K Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center dedicated a statue in honor of those who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The teacher behind the statue also helped create a piece of art for Sandy Hook survivors, but says this statue hits especially close to home.

Students say it’s important to never forget.

The seven-foot statue is an eagle holding a heart with 17 fallen feathers that represent victims of the Valentine’s Day shooting.