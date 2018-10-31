WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center, Statue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been nine months since the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

Students at Ruth K Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center dedicated a statue in honor of those who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

The teacher behind the statue also helped create a piece of art for Sandy Hook survivors, but says this statue hits especially close to home.

Students say it’s important to never forget.

The seven-foot statue is an eagle holding a heart with 17 fallen feathers that represent victims of the Valentine’s Day shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s