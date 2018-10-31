Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 1.8 million Floridians have cast vote-by-mail ballots in the November general election, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

If your planning to mail in your vote but haven’t gotten a vote-by-mail ballot, time is running out.

Today, Wednesday, October 31 is the last day to request one. The request must be made by 5 p.m.

All vote-by-mail ballots have to be received by your county’s elections department by Election Day, November 6th, before 7 p.m.

If you don’t request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.