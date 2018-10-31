Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 1.8 million Floridians have cast vote-by-mail ballots in the November general election, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
If your planning to mail in your vote but haven’t gotten a vote-by-mail ballot, time is running out.
Today, Wednesday, October 31 is the last day to request one. The request must be made by 5 p.m.
All vote-by-mail ballots have to be received by your county’s elections department by Election Day, November 6th, before 7 p.m.
- CLICK HERE TO REQUEST VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT IN BROWARD
- CLICK HERE TO REQUEST VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT IN MIAMI-DADE
- CLICK HERE TO REQUEST VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT IN MONROE
If you don’t request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.
There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.
It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.
- Early voting locations in Miami-Dade
- Early voting locations in Broward County
- Early voting locations in Monroe County
What do I bring?
Picture ID with signature
Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.
- CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Miami-Dade
- CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Broward
- CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Monroe
You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
