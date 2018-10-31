Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a Florida City man who was shot by police held a news conference Wednesday to announce the filing of a lawsuit against the City and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Juvon Simon, 23, was shot twice through a closed door of a neighbor’s apartment by Florida City Police Officer Frantz Hardy on May 30 of 2018.

Simon was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Hardy and another officer had been conducting an investigation in Simon’s apartment complex in the 1400 block of Northwest Second Avenue at the time of the shooting, according to the Florida City Police Department.

Miami-Dade Police said they had recovered a weapon and said a preliminary investigation revealed that Simon was armed. Records show he had been arrested before for a number of charges including aggravated assault with a firearm.

Levy Simon, the father of the man who was shot, said “What we get from them they deserve. They want peace but I don’t appreciate what happened. The police crossed the line at my house and shot him when he was behind the door.”

Through the lawsuit, the family seeks access to all evidence that materializes as part of the criminal investigation into the shooting and to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a timely manner.