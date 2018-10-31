Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A middle school security guard at Deerfield Beach Middle School has been arrested after a parent reported inappropriate contact with her daughter.

Alejandro Escobar, 50, was arrested Tuesday after the victim, 13, said he kissed her several times and touched her inappropriately.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it happened last Friday at Escobar’s office. In addition to being a security guard, Escobar also coaches soccer and volleyball at the school, according to detectives.

BSO says Escobar regularly met with the victim throughout the school day.

Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4240 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).