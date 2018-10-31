Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

That means backup QB Brock Osweiler will start a fourth game in a row for Miami.

Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.

He does everything he normally would, except for throwing the football, which he has yet to do since injuring his shoulder earlier this month.

The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2 with Osweiler starting. His passer rating of 93.8 is slightly higher than Tannehill’s 92.9.

Miami, which started the season with three straight wins, is reeling as it battles significant injury problems.

Just on offense, the Dolphins have lost Albert Wilson, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore and Marquies Gray for the season, and Tannehill, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and A.J Derby for weeks at a time.

