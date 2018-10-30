Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Two victims are speaking out after thieves steal pumpkins from right in front of their Southwest Miami-Dade homes this week.

One victim was so concerned that she and her husband posted video on ring.com that was captured by the ring camera on their home at 5 a.m. on Monday at Southwest 129th Street and 108th Court.

That video shows two young people in black ponchos and wearing hoods methodically taking 8 metallic pumpkins from in front of Teresa Prol’s home as she and her husband were sleeping.

Prol told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench, “They just came here wearing some type of raincoats and they stole eight of my pumpkins. I think it was a really silly thing to do. Halloween is for children. It is supposed to be a happy time.”

“I would like to ask them why they did this. I mean this is for kids and that’s why we wanted to show this video to spread the word. This has never happened to me,” she said. “This is not a good thing. I realize these kids are young and this is minor. But they shouldn’t be doing these things.”

Across the street, neighbor Kendrick Serig said thieves stole one of his pumpkins this week. He’s not sure of the same suspects committed the crimes.

“I just came home and I noticed that one of them is missing,” he said. “It’s Halloween. I wonder why they did this. It is creepy.”

Prol and Serig hope the suspects will be caught.

“For whatever reason they did this I do not know,” he said. “They were wearing hoods. It looked like they were looking for attention.”

Prol said she is not sure why her metallic pumpkins were stolen. She said she still has one pumpkin left for Halloween.

“It’s a plastic one that I am going to put out,” she said.

Prol said she had not filed a report with Miami-Dade Police yet.

That’s why police said they did not have any details about this crime.