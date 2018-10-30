Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

VENICE (CBSMiami/AP) — A group riding bikes in Florida were hospitalized Tuesday.

Authorities say four bicyclists were struck by a car and critically injured.

New outlets report that the crash occurred Tuesday morning in Venice.

Florida Highway Patrol says three men and one woman were riding in the right, shared bike lane of a divided boulevard.

Troopers say the group changed to the left lane, in front of a car approaching from behind, and the front of the car hit all four riders in the left lane.

Three riders were airlifted to a Sarasota hospital, and one was taken by ambulance.

No traffic citations were immediately issued.

