MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 2.7 million Floridians have already voted in the midterm elections.

While the majority used vote-by-mail ballots, more than million took part in in-person early voting.

In Broward, nearly 220-thousand people have either voted in person or by mail. In Miami-Dade, another 267-thousand people have already cast their ballots.

If you’re planning to vote by mail, time is running out to request a ballot. The deadline is Wednesday, October 31st, at 5 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Election’s office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. A voted ballot cannot be accepted at a polling place. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot and later decide to vote at the polls, take the vote-by-mail ballot with you so it can be canceled at your polling place.

If you plan to vote early in person, there are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

Election officials say if you’re planning to vote in person, it’s best to familiarize yourself with the ballot because it is several pages long.