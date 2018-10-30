Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 2.7 million Floridians have already voted in the midterm elections.
While the majority used vote-by-mail ballots, more than million took part in in-person early voting.
In Broward, nearly 220-thousand people have either voted in person or by mail. In Miami-Dade, another 267-thousand people have already cast their ballots.
If you’re planning to vote by mail, time is running out to request a ballot. The deadline is Wednesday, October 31st, at 5 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Election’s office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. A voted ballot cannot be accepted at a polling place. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot and later decide to vote at the polls, take the vote-by-mail ballot with you so it can be canceled at your polling place.
If you plan to vote early in person, there are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.
It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.
- Early voting locations in Miami-Dade
- Early voting locations in Broward County
- Early voting locations in Monroe County
Election officials say if you’re planning to vote in person, it’s best to familiarize yourself with the ballot because it is several pages long.