MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There will be a vigil Tuesday night on Miami Beach for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

The anti-hate vigil will be held at the Holocaust Memorial. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Consul General of Israel Lior Haiat are scheduled to speak, along with interfaith clergy and intergroup community leaders.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to use ride-sharing services, and there will be Uber/Lyft drop off/pick up on the east side of 19 Street and Meridian Avenue. Nearby parking garages include the City Hall garage at 1755 Meridian Avenue, Lincoln Road garage at 640 17 Street and the surface lot at 1701 Convention Center Drive.

On Monday, there were tributes and prayers focusing on the message of love.

During a vigil at the Chabad of Weston, songs were sung, prayers were prayed and candles were lit for the 11 victims in Pittsburgh. At the Chabad of Weston, they asked Steve and Fay Schacter to light a candle. They are no stranger to tragedy. Their grandson, Alex, was one of the Parkland victims earlier this year.

“It seems that wherever we go, it seems that hate seems to spring up so it’s a difficult situation,” Schacter said.

But he is confident that people can work to make a change.

“There are many different organizations and charities that are working to improve the level of discourse trying to make things better for all Americans,” he said.

Earlier in the afternoon, dozens of students and leaders at Nova Southeastern University took part in a candlelight vigil. Students read the names of the dead from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. They also lit candles and sang songs.

They tried to come to grips with another mass shooting, this time in a house of worship.

Leaders implored attendees to treat hate with love and to make their voices heard in the face of hate speech and violence.

“At the same level that hate travel, at the same level that people can be inspired to do awful and evil acts, at that rate and even faster, we can inspire ourselves and others to do good,” said Rabbi Aryeh Schwartz, of the Chabad of NSU. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

“This is when you have to stand up and you have to make a statement and you have to challenge people who do these things and the leaders and stand up and try to stop these people also,” said NSU Professor Gary Gershman.

Jewish community leaders said the attack in Pittsburgh is an attack on all Jews and Americans.