MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man says the autopilot feature of his Tesla vehicle failed to detect a stalled car on a highway, leading to a collision that left him with permanent injuries.

Shawn Hudson filed the negligence lawsuit in state court in Orlando on Tuesday against Tesla, claiming the company made false statements about the autopilot safety on his Tesla Model S.

It’s the second such lawsuit in as many months. A Utah driver filed a similar complaint last month.

A Tesla spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about the Florida lawsuit. After last month’s lawsuit, a spokesman said that the company tells drivers to always maintain control of the vehicle.

Hudson’s attorney says there’s a disconnect between that official company policy and what salespeople tell customers in showrooms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.