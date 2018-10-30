Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a driver who struck and dragged a bicyclist for 50 feet in Pompano Beach.

It happened on September 22 at approximately 8 p.m., in the 3300 block of North Dixie Highway.

The victim, who identified as Alvin Tubbs, 55, was crossing Dixie Highway outside of the crosswalk when deputies say he was struck and thrown from his bicycle.

The driver of that vehicle stayed on the scene.

BSO said a second car then hit Tubbs, dragging him about 50 feet, before fleeing the scene.

The driver of the second car opened the door, looked back at Tubbs and then drove off, according to BSO.

Deputies described the second car as a 2003 and 2008 metallic beige Toyota Corolla sedan with damage to the left front fender.

Tubbs was transported to Broward Health North where he did not survive his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.