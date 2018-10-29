Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 1.6 million Floridians have cast vote-by-mail ballots in the Nov. 6 election, according to the Florida Division of Elections, but time is running out to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

The deadline is Wednesday, October 31 to seek a vote-by-mail ballot. The request must be made by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and all mail-in ballots have to be received by Election Day, Nov. 6, by 7 p.m.

If you don’t request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can still take part in early voting through Sunday, November 4 in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Monroe County ends on November 3.

There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

What do I bring?

Picture ID with signature

Sample ballot to speed up the voting process. There are a lot of candidates and a lot of questions, which means a long ballot. Start preparing now.

You can also vote in person on Election Day, November 6, at your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.