MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hey South Florida, how do like the first taste of fall weather?

Monday, it was a cool start with mostly mid to upper 60’s in Broward and Miami-Dade and temperatures dipped into the low 60’s for some inland areas. The average low is 71 degrees.

Monday afternoon, highs climb to the low 80’s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. There are no advisories for boaters. Monday night, lows fall to the upper 60’s and some inland areas may dip down to the low 60’s.

A weak cold front is set to move in Tuesday; however, the front is not as strong as originally forecast by the models last week.

For now, this front will likely weaken as it moves across the state.

It will still be nice and cool Tuesday morning but highs will increase a bit Tuesday with temperatures near the mid 80’s.

By Halloween Wednesday, lows in the morning will be about 70 degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s, and temperatures in the evening will be the upper 70’s for trick or treaters.

There is a warming trend mid to late week. By Thursday and Friday morning, lows will be in the low to mid 70’s. Highs in the upper 80’s with a better chance of showers and storms.

This weekend, do not forget to “fall back” as daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 4 at 2am.

Everyone needs to set their clocks back an hour on Saturday night before bed.