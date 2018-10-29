  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drive By Shooting, GOP, Republican Party, South Daytona Police Department, Volusia County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH DAYTONA (CBSMiami/AP) — The growing injection of violence into politics is beyond alarming.

Authorities say the windows of a county Republican Party office in Florida were shot at over the weekend.

Capt. Mark Cheatham of the South Daytona Police Department says four shots were fired at the office of the Republican Executive Committee of Volusia County.

County GOP Chairman Tony Ledbetter says the shooting happened sometime after staffers left the office Sunday afternoon and before they returned Monday morning.

Nobody was inside when the shooting took place.

Cheatham says the shooting is being investigated as vandalism until detectives establish a motive.

Ledbetter says it appeared to be by a drive-by shooter. A window was shot out and another had a bullet hole in it.

The office is located in a strip mall in South Daytona, not far from Daytona Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s