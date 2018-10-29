  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Some good news coming from a horrible situation.

Police say a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a road rage incident is in stable condition following surgery.

Port St. Lucie police spokesman Joe Norkus says authorities are still searching for whoever was driving a dark BMW sedan involved in the early Sunday morning shooting.

Police say the little girl’s father was driving a large pickup truck when some kind of conflict occurred with the BMW. The truck’s driver said he heard a gunshot and then saw the girl crying. A 7-year-old sibling was also in the truck.

Police say the BMW had some minor damage on the passenger side from sideswiping the truck.

The little girl was initially rushed to a West Palm Beach hospital in critical condition. While the girl was in stable condition, Norkus says it’s too soon to tell the full extent of the injury.

