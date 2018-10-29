Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In this year’s midterm elections, Florida is once again a critical battleground.

One of the most watched, and expensive, races involves incumbent Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson who faces a challenge from Republican Governor Rick Scott.

Over the weekend, Scott rolled up his sleeves and visited areas of the Panhandle that are still recovering from Hurricane Michael. While off the campaign trail, he’s still making his case to voters.

When asked what’s the biggest difference between himself and Nelson, Scott replied, “I work and he doesn’t.”

Scott has put the three-term Democrat in the fight of his political life.

“He has nothing to run on. He can’t say he’s done anything on education, can’t say he’s done anything on the environment,” said Scott.

The environment is a key issue in this race, as toxic algae has killed marine life on both coasts.

Nelson has blamed the governor’s policies.

“I’ve supported the environment in contrast to that of Rick Scott who has eviscerated the environmental agencies,” he said.

The race is being described as a battle for the soul of America, which is exactly how former Vice President Joe Biden described it at a campaign rally in Orlando. Biden told the crowd to re-elect Nelson and reset the country’s moral compass.

With the candidates just a few points apart in the polls, the race is likely to come down to the wire on November 6th.