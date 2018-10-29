Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The man accused of sending package bombs to critics of President Trump is scheduled to appear before a judge Monday in Miami federal court.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, is expected to stand trial on five federal crimes: interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former Presidents and other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.

During Monday’s the hearing, a federal magistrate judge is expected to formally advise him of the charges against him, read him his rights and appoint counsel if necessary.

The magistrate judge will also set or deny initial bail.

Sayoc will eventually be prosecuted in Manhattan and could be sentenced to a maximum of nearly 50 years in prison if convicted.

The aspiring bodybuilder and avid Trump supporter is accused of sending 14 explosive devices through the mail.

Among his alleged targets were former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US Attorney General Eric Holder, California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Hours before his arrest, Sayoc was playing music sets at a strip club where he had worked for two months. He had previously worked as a male dancer for several years and more recently as a pizza driver.

His former boss Debra Gureghian, who manages New River Pizza in Fort Lauderdale, said she didn’t think this would happen.

“Never in a million years did I think this would play out,” she said.

“He’s done everything from trying to operate a laundromat, to being a DJ, a bouncer, a dancer, a pizza man, you name it,” said Ron Lowy, an attorney representing Sayoc’s family. “Though his views and political rhetoric seemed off-putting, people who knew him said he wasn’t capable of violence.”

Sayoc told investigators after he was arrested in Plantation on Friday that the pipe bombs wouldn’t have hurt anyone, and that he didn’t want to hurt anyone, according to a law enforcement official.

But federal authorities say the bombs Sayoc allegedly sent were real and a danger to their recipients.

It appears Sayoc he had been living in the white Dodge van where he was found. Investigators believe that Sayoc made the pipe bombs in the van, two law enforcement sources said. Inside the vehicle were soldering equipment, stamps, envelopes, paper, a printer, and powder, the sources said.

In 2002, Lowy represented Sayoc in a felony case after he was arrested for reportedly threatening to blow up Florida Power and Light if they cut off the electricity to his laundromat.

Records show he threatened to make it “bigger than 9/11.”

“The judge looked at him, look at the prosecutor, and they saw this wasn’t an individual who doesn’t have that capacity and they put him on probation,” Lowy said.

Court records show he had been arrested at least nine times, mostly in Florida, for accusations of grand theft, battery, fraud, drug possession, and probation violations.

Sayoc’s estranged family pleaded with him Sunday to accept mental health care and hire a proficient lawyer to represent him in the case, according to a New York Times report.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)