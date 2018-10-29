Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The outrage and grief felt in Pittsburgh after the mass shooting continues to resonate in South Florida

Rabbi Jonathan Berkun with the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center flew to Pittsburgh immediately after the tragedy.

His father is a longtime rabbi at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Berkun wrote on Facebook, “every single person who sits with my father in synagogue is dead. I have no doubt that had my mother not been ill, I would have flown home not to comfort my father, but to bury him.”

“I think people are stunned, sickened and outraged,” said Jacob Solomon, president of Miami’s Jewish Federation.

Solomon said the tragedy forces all institutions to take a closer look at security.

“The key is preparedness and if there is one good thing to come out of this it’s we must all pay attention more,” he said.

Recently they did an active shooting drill at the federation building in Miami

Temple Beth El in Hollywood has been looking at enhancing security.

But executive director Shai Habosha says the tragedy enhances their resolve.

“As a community, we are embracing our neighbors. This will not deter us from being who we are,” he said.

The accused shooter Robert Bowers posted on social media that the Jewish refugee aid group “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people.”

Luba Rosenbach, who was part of a resettlement program from Ukraine to South Florida 20 years ago, says she has seen a shift in attitudes toward Jewish people.

“As Jewish people, we felt very safe,” she said. “Now it’s the opposite direction.”