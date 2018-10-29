  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Bill Nelson, FEMA, Florida, Hurricane Michael, Marco Rubio, Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two U.S. senators and three congressmen are asking federal officials to bring recreational vehicles and mobile homes to the Florida Panhandle to help residents who lost their homes to Hurricane Michael.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson on Monday said in a letter to FEMA’s director that the alternative housing must be deployed immediately to the Panhandle to alleviate suffering.

They were joined in their request by three U.S. congressmen who represent the Panhandle — Republicans Neal Dunn and Matt Gaetz and Democrat Al Lawson.

Hurricane Michael devastated parts of the Panhandle when it made landfall almost three weeks ago as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

