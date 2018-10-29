WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Get ready for the return of Knaus Berry Farm’s gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.

The famous farm is set to reopen for the season on Tuesday, October 30.

In addition to their famous and delicious cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm is also known for their delicious milkshakes, smoothies, pies, and strawberries, among other things.

The farm always closes for the summer and reopens at the end of October.

During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.

The self-pick strawberry field should be ready in December.

Knaus Berry Farm is entered on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country’s most enduring food destinations.

The family owned and operated Knaus Berry Farm has been operating since 1956.

Before you go, remember that Knaus only accepts cash and and is closed Sundays.

The farm is also closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Cinnamon rolls cost $11 for a dozen, $5.90 for a half-dozen, or $1.25 each. Pecan rolls cost $13.75 for a dozen.

Lines can get long so be prepared to wait, especially if you go on a Saturday. During peak times, customers should be prepared to wait as long as two-hours. The best time to go is a weekday.

They are open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

