Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the General Election Day just eight days away, elections departments in Miami-Dade and Broward are getting ready for it.

Monday morning, trucks with voting machines began to roll out of Miami International Airport’s cargo area bound for polling locations across the Miami-Dade.

In Broward, the machines are scheduled to start going out Monday afternoon.

Many people have decided to skip the long lines on election day and cast their ballots early. There are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade, 22 in Broward, and 5 in Monroe.

It doesn’t matter which location you go to as long as it’s in your county.

Voters still have until Wednesday, Oct. 31st, before 5 p.m., to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Election’s office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. A voted ballot cannot be accepted at a polling place. If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot and later decide to vote at the polls, take the vote-by-mail ballot with you so it can be canceled at your polling place.