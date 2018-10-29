MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With just eight days left in the campaign, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum is firing up his supporters and hoping to gain new ones.

At a campaign stop Monday at Miami Dade College, he reminded voters that there’s a lot at stake.

“When we win this race, you’re going to have a governor who names three Supreme Court justices to Florida. We’re talking appointments up and down the State of Florida. We’re talking more than four years, 40 years,” he said.

Gillum was joined on the campaign stop by California Senator Kamala Harris.

“When they are trying to divide us, let’s not buy into it, let’s not get played,” she told the crowd to enthusiastic applause.

Gillum also pointed out that his opponent, Republican Ron DeSantis, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

“I’ve got an opponent running around playing footsie with people dividing us on a national stage. On November 6th, there’s an opportunity to retire DeSantis,” he said.

During campaign stops at the African American Research Library in Ft. Lauderdale and at the Broward Teachers Union Hall Gillum will be joined by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Gillum is emphasizing the importance of voting early and electing Democrats up and down the ballot.

On Sunday, DeSantis was in South Florida drumming up support in Coral Springs. At one point, he was he was asked about the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

“You have one of these guys who is just an absolute evil man doing something like this. He needs a swift death penalty, I mean this is what the death penalty is for,” he said.

DeSantis is scheduled to hold a rally in Deltona on Monday.