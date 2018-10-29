Filed Under:Baseball, World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price’s pitching and Steve Pearce’s power.

gettyimages 1054825192 Boston Red Sox 5 1 Win Over LA Dodgers To Take The World Series

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: The Boston Red Sox celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He’s just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

After posting a team-record 108 wins in the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series.

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.

gettyimages 1054865242 Boston Red Sox 5 1 Win Over LA Dodgers To Take The World Series

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Heath Hembree #37 and Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

