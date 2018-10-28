  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The latest tropical storm is brewing in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Oscar continues to swirl in the Atlantic, but does not pose a threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday morning that Oscar was centered about 895 miles (1,440 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving southwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

Forecasters said Oscar is expected to become a hurricane later Sunday as its track curves toward the North Atlantic.

It is this hurricane season’s 15th named storm.

