  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Coach Adam Gase Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Ballot, Campaign 2018, City of Miami, Facing South Florida, Grant Miller, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The City of Miami has a number of issues on the ballot, including a proposal to increase the powers of the mayor, and a proposal to build that long awaited soccer stadium and office complex for David Beckham and his partners.

Joining Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss the issue is Grant Miller, the owner, publisher and writer for Community Newspapers, which publishes more than a dozen papers across South Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s