Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Dozens gathered Sunday evening in Fort Lauderdale to honor the lives lost in Pittsburgh.

The Sanctuary Church opened its doors for an hour-long vigil. There were Christians, Jews, and Muslims who attended.

“This is a time of inclusion. We are in pain,” Pastor Dwayne Black said.

Pastor Black also said the goal is for people to also start figuring out what communities should do to help stop the violence.

“We need to start healing and we need to figure out why and how to stop this,” Pastor Black said.

Before 11 people were killed at a synagogue because of their religion, all were on South Florida. That’s after more than a dozen pipe bombs that were mailed to President Trump critics. Suspect Cesar Sayoc is accused of using the name of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in the return section on every package. One of them was returned to her office and cause an evacuation last week.

“I’m weary to the bone from vigils, sorrow, and heartbreak,” the Congresswoman said.

The congresswoman is Jewish. She also showed up to pray for change and not just about political violence.

“My heart is absolutely torn apart. I know people who are members of that congregation, Representative Wasserman Schultz said.

This vigil is similar to what’s been happening across the country. As for the one in Fort Lauderdale, the pastor hopes more will come out of this vigil.

“Something has to come of this. Something has to come forward of this,” the pastor said.

The vigil in Fort Lauderdale was organized by Vice Mayor Ben Sorenson.