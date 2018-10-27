Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — With the beautiful Atlantic Ocean as a backdrop, Malibu Farm, a farm-to-table concept created by Chef Helene Henderson in California, expands her successful ‘fresh, organic, local’ motto to the east coast at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach.

“We want Malibu Farm to maintain casualness of how it originated but still give it some of that nighttime glam of Miami Beach. It is super fun. In Malibu, everyone is rolling around in their workout clothes. In Miami, its heels and hair, right?” said Chef Helene to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

Born from Helene’s cooking, classes and intimate dinner parties in her expansive California garden, Malibu Farm found its first home on the Malibu Pier six years ago. It had an instant following from surfers along the pier to big name celebrities.

The food is sustainable. Fresh off the farm fare along with an extensive wine and cocktail menu.

Its vegan, non-vegan, there is something for everyone

“For me, the modern family has one person that’s vegan, one person on a special diet or gluten free and one person who just wants to eat a burger, and kids are picky so we wanted to include a little bit of everything,” explained Helene.

In the kitchen at Malibu Farm, Helene prepares the BLT Kale Caesar Salad for today’s digital bite.

It is a simple recipe that both delicious and healthy.

Here is the recipe so you can try it at home.

BLT Caesar Salad:

Ingredients:

6 strips of bacon, cut thin

4 cups of butter lettuce

1/2 cup Caesar dressing

1 pint cherry tomatoes cut in half

Croutons (optional)

Directions:

Cook the bacon in a medium skillet until rendered, brown and crispy. Drain on paper towels. Toss the lettuce with the Caesar dressing and place on a platter. Garnish with bacon and tomatoes. If desired, add croutons.

Recipes reprinted from Malibu Farm Cookbook: Recipes from the California Coast. Copyright © 2014 by Helene Henderson. Photographs copyright © by 2014 Martin Löf. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.