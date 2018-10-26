Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Three days after her name was used on the packaging for a series of pipe bombs sent some of the country’s top Democrats, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz plans to cast her ballot in the November election.

Wasserman Schultz and local elected officials will cast their votes at the Hollywood Branch Library around 10 a.m.

The Democratic Congresswomann has urged her constituents to vote early and help elect Democrats up and down the ballot. Alongside supporters, Wasserman Schultz will also greet voters.

She’s also expected to answer questions from the press which are sure to ask about the pipe bomb packages. She did speak briefly about it on Thursday afternoon while introducing Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum at an event in Plantation.

“The last couple of days have been trying for a couple of us to say the least. My brave staffers and I saw those weapons of hate up close this week. I know everyone in this room will always choose love, compassion, and honest communication to make our world a better place,” she said. “We will never be cowed into submission by people who hate. Never, never.”.

The FBI has recovered nearly a dozen pipe bomb packages sent former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, major Democratic donor George Soros, and actor Robert De Niro. A suspicious package was also sent to former CIA director John Brennan at CNN’s headquarters in Manhatten, New York.

A law enforcement official told CBS News investigators are looking at Florida as possibly where the letter packages were mailed from. All packages have had a return address of “Debbie Wasserman Shultz” and the address of her Sunrise office, according to the FBI. Whoever sent the packages misspelled the congresswoman’s last name.

The motive is unknown, but the recipients are all prominent targets of right-wing criticism and, in many cases, of President Donald Trump himself.

Law enforcement authorities are treating the series of bombs as a domestic terror matter and are advising the public to remain vigilant.