MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Starbucks has a new creepy coffee concoction.  It unveiled a Halloween-themed “Witch’s Brew Frappuccino,” to be sold for a limited time.

Starbucks says the drink starts with a purple blend of “Toad’s Breath” which tastes like orange crème. It has a swirl of so-called “Bat Warts,” made with chia seeds, and is topped with a “Swamp Fog” of vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green powered “lizard scales.”

The creepy concoction is available now at participating stores and last as long as supplies do.

Starbucks is also putting out a Halloween playlist and a collection of spooky snacks like the “mummy cake pop.”

