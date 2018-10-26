Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is warm and pretty dry Friday as we patiently wait for a cold front to arrive this weekend that will give South Floridians a much-needed but brief taste of fall.

Highs on Friday are in the upper 80s with a few possible showers around. Friday night, lows will be comfortable in the low to mid 70s, with the potential for a few stray showers.

Saturday will be warm with the upper 80s and the chance for spotty storms ahead of the cold front forecast to move in. By Sunday morning, the cooler, drier air arrives!

Lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s. South Florida has not seen such cool lows since May 15, 2018.

Lows will be even colder in North Florida where they will see lows drop to the 40s.

Central Florida will enjoy lows in the 50s.

It will finally feel more like fall across the state of Florida by Sunday. Our highs will climb to the low 80s. With less humidity and pleasant sunshine, it should be a beautiful day.

Monday morning, the cool low temperatures continue with temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs will remain below normal with low 80s through early next week.

A second reinforcing cold front is set to arrive Tuesday. Our lows will remain cool with the upper 60s on Wednesday. Highs will creep up a little on Halloween close to the mid-80s for some areas, but it is still looking nice for the holiday. Yet another cold front is forecast to move in Thursday of next week.