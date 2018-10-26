Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On social media, pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc proudly displayed his support for President Trump. He is seen wearing a “Make America Great Again Hat” in several pictures.

On Twitter, Sayoc expanded that support for all Republicans. He constantly praised them and often wrote negatively about Democrats. One example, there were several posts about Democratic Donor and Business Man George Soros.

Just this week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation says a suspicious manila envelope with a device inside was found outside his home. It matches the ones sent to other Democrats. On social media, Sayoc also discussed conspiracy theories which included some about former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student David Hogg.

Sayoc also claimed to be Native American. He started one tweet from nearly weeks ago stating: “we unconquered Seminole Tribe, HardRock, millions of our customers…”

Friday, the Seminole Tribe, Seminole Gaming, and HardRock International told CBS 4 there’s no evidence Sayoc was a member or employee.

On LinkedIn, Sayoc described himself as a promoter, booking agent, owner, and choreographer.

Outside the political posts, other pictures show the pipe bomb suspect at the gym or outside a boxing center.