SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us. Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting World War 2 veteran Victor Catalano who served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946.

Just before his 18th birthday on November 5, 1943 he enlisted in the navy his job was to protect the ship.

As a gunner on a small transport vessel Catalano helped transport army soldiers to Normandy Beach on D-day June 6, 1944.

Although decades have past it is a day Victor Catalano will never forget.

“Our job was to bomb the beaches and then get the soldiers off. The Lt. Commander said fellas we did our job now soldiers do your job. I don’t think i was a hero the heroes were the soldiers they were on the ground,” said Catalano.

Victor Catalano who is a recipient of the bronze star medal and French Legion of Honor, the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

A very emotional tribute for this World War 2 veteran who proudly stood up before a packed arena cheering him on.

Taking it all in, he too thanked the fans for the overwhelming standing ovation with a thumbs up!

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you Victor Catalano for your service.